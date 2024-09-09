Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s video spending quality time in London goes viral; don’t miss baby Akaay’s adorable glimpse: WATCH

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his actress wife, Anushka Sharma, have reportedly relocated to London. The well-known couple has been living a low-profile life in the UK, shielding their children from the public eye. Virat and Anushka are frequently seen taking walks around London, embracing a quieter lifestyle. Recently, a new video has emerged showing the pair spending quality time with their newborn, Akaay Kohli.

A recent viral video captured Virat and Anushka in London during a day out with their son, Akaay. The couple was spotted standing on a sidewalk, waiting for the traffic to stop so they could cross. Anushka held Akaay in her arms, while Virat stood beside her. Virat sported a stylish brown t-shirt with black joggers, accessorized with an orange cap.

Anushka, on the other hand, wore an oversized hoodie and white shorts. When Virat realized they were being filmed, he gave the person a stern look and quickly informed Anushka, prompting both to look away. Fans couldn't stop but gush over the Kohli family and commented, "Love Themmmm".

Check out the viral video here:

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress recently returned to India for a promotional event hosted by Slurrp Farms, where she made a rare public appearance. During the event, she shared that she and her husband, Kohli, personally prepare meals for their children, Vamika and Akaay. She explained that they follow this practice to ensure their mothers’ recipes are passed down to the next generation. Anushka recalled a discussion at home about how, if they didn't cook their moms' recipes, they wouldn't be able to pass them on to their children.

Advertisement

Anushka mentioned that both she and Virat take turns cooking, and they try their best to replicate their mothers' cooking styles. She admitted to occasionally seeking help from her mother for recipes but emphasized how important it is to pass on something valuable to their kids. According to The Indian Express, Anushka highlighted the significance of maintaining this tradition.

She also stressed the importance of maintaining a routine for their children, especially given their frequent travels as a family. Anushka explained that creating a consistent schedule helps their kids feel a sense of control, even amidst changes. She stated that their meal and sleep times remain fixed, regardless of where they are, as it helps the children regulate themselves more effectively.

Anushka further revealed that she and Vamika have early dinners, a habit that started out of convenience. Since they are often alone at home, Anushka decided to eat dinner early with her daughter and found it beneficial. She noticed improvements in her sleep and energy levels the following day. After reading about the benefits of early dinners, Anushka adopted this routine and now, it has become a family habit. She humorously added that following a child's routine can be a good approach.

Advertisement

On the work front, Sharma was last seen in Qala making a cameo. She has a movie titled Chakda Xpress in the pipeline. The biopic-drama film is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on OTT. The final release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from the recent Mumbai event, She last made an appearance in the country when her husband was playing the IPL, earlier this year.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma REVEALS Virat Kohli also cooks at home; opens up about ‘passing on something valuable’ to Vamika and Akaay