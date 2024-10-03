THROWBACK: When Ayushmann Khurrana got Karan Johar's landline number but was rejected over a call; 'We don't audition outsiders'

Ayushmann Khurrana started his career as a radio jockey and then ventured into video jockeying. The actor made his Bollywood debut with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor in 2012 opposite then newcomer Yami Gautam. Do you know that Ayushmann once got Karan Johar's landline number during the initial days of his career? However, he was rejected over a call. The actor was told that the KJo team doesn't audition outsiders.

During an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6, Ayushmann Khurrana spilled the beans about interviewing Karan Johar in 2007. Ayushmann began by saying that he has always witnessed Bollywood as an "outsider". Recalling his old interview with KJo, the Dream Girl 2 actor shared that he was a radio jockey back then.

The 40-year-old star remembered asking for his contact number and telling the ace filmmaker that he aspires to be an actor. Ayushmann revealed that Karan Johar shared the contact details of his landline number with him.

"So next morning, I called up Dharma Productions. 'Can I talk to Mr. Karan Johar sir?' They were like 'we don't audition outsiders'," the Vicky Donor actor said on the show.

Ayushmann then quickly changed his term to "newcomers" followed by how KJo's Dharma Productions "weren't looking for actors".

Ayushmann Khurrana won the second season of MTV Roadies in 2004. The actor was featured in shows like MTV Fully Faltoo Movies, Cheque De India and Jaadoo Ek Baar. After making his debut with Vicky Donor, Ayushmann had a series of flops namely Nautanki Saala, Bewakoofiyaan, and Hawaizaada.

Earlier, in an interview with Forbes India, the actor spoke about experiencing failures in the initial days of his career. He shared that if an individual doesn't face failure in their early years, it gets difficult to deal with them later on.

His other movies include Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Article 15, Dream Girl, Anek, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Doctor G, An Action Hero, and others.

Ayushmann was last seen in Raaj Shaandiliyaa's Dream Girl 2. The 2023 film featured Ananya Panday as the female lead. It was a sequel to the 2019 film, Dream Girl.

