Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani part ways after 12 years of marriage: Report

Daughter of veteran actors, Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Esha Deol, followed in the footsteps of her parents and joined the film industry. She tied the knot with businessman, Bharat Takhtani, after a few years of dating. Esha and Bharat had a private traditional wedding ceremony on June 29, 2012, at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai. After 12 years of marriage, Esha and Bharat reportedly have decided to part ways.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani parted ways

In a joint statement, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani told Delhi Times that they have decided to separate their ways. They shared, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected."

More about Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's relationship

Bharat and Esha both studied in different schools, and they crossed paths during an inter-school competition. Earlier, in an interview with News18, while talking about her love story, the actress said, “I was in Jamnabai Narsee School, and Bharat was studying at Learner’s Academy in Bandra. That was one school that had good-looking boys in Bandra. We met at the inter-school competition called Cascade which was hosted by my school."

Advertisement

The actress added that she wrote her phone number on a piece of tissue and gave it to him. Recalling how she used to have braces back then, Esha said that he truly loved her with braces on and found her cute.

She added that talking was quite difficult back then and a the moment, it was innocence and admiration. Calling it beautiful, Hema Malini's daughter shared that during college, they stayed in touch, and when she turned 18, her professional career officially started and that is when they lost their connection. Esha and Bharat met again 10 years later and rekindled their romance.

Esha worked in films like Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Hijack and Pyare Mohan among others. She made her OTT debut with Ajay Devgn’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

ALSO READ: Rani Mukerji says it's 'hugely gratifying' as Black receives overwhelming response after film's OTT release