When Esha Deol said Bharat Takhtani lauded her for ‘learning to cook’, called ‘gharelu’; didn’t want her to ‘put on any weight’

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter and actress Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani stated on February 6 that they have parted ways. The ex-couple separated after 11 years of marriage. After the news, various of their past interviews and even an excerpt from the actress's book Amma Mia went viral on social media.

Likewise, during their first interview together, Esha once candidly opened up on how Bharat did not want her to put on any weight and also called her "gharelu."

When Esha Deol recalled how Bharat Takhtani called her 'gharelu'

According to Indian Express, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani gave their first interview together with Filmfare where Esha compared herself to her mother, Hema Malini's character, in the film Satte Pe Satta as she was the first bahu or daughter-in-law in Takhtani's family of seven cousins.

In the same interview, Esha recalled that Bharat did not want her to put on any weight. She shared, "Bharat doesn't want me to put on weight. We'll soon be joining Ashtanga yoga classes."

Recalling her mother's advice of waking up before her husband and helping her mother-in-law with household chores, Esha added, "There's mom's never-ending advice – you shouldn't be sleeping late, you've got to wake up before your husband, help your mother-in-law, don't give up your dance practice…"

On the other hand, Bharat Takhtani shared that Esha has always been "gharelu (homely)" and added that she "liked to believe she was the boy of the house." Bharat said Esha didn't even know how to make tea but learned to make Khow Suey because she was aware of what made him happy.

Bharat also added that Esha takes care of his mother and is caring and responsible. "I'm a foodie; I live to eat. And she sees to it that my favorite dishes are prepared at home. In fact, for someone who didn't know how to make chai, just the other day, she cooked Khow Suey," he said.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani parted ways

In a joint statement on February 6, Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani told the Delhi Times that they had decided to separate their ways. They shared, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We'd appreciate our privacy is respected."

For the uninitiated, Esha and Bharat tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to their two daughters – Radhya, 6, and Miraya, 4. Notably, Bharat did not attend Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash last year.

