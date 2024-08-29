THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra supported Deepika Padukone's right to protect her relationship with Ranveer Singh; 'Some people like to...'

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone is expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh in September this year. Deepika, who is currently embracing her pregnancy phase, dated Ranveer for over six years before their marriage. The actress was once asked to admit that she was dating Ranveer during her appearance on a show. Priyanka Chopra came in support of her Bajirao Mastani co-star's right to protect her relationship with Ranveer.

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra appeared on the fourth season of Koffee With Karan. In the episode, filmmaker Karan Johar, who hosts the show, pointed out to Deepika that she is dating Ranveer but doesn't want to talk about it. The Padmaavat actress flashed her million-dollar smile while keeping her relationship under wraps.

KJo then remarked how a lot of people don't admit that they are dating. Answering his question, Priyanka said, "Because some people like to keep it private. Some people don't want to become a dinner table conversation."

"I am not offending her but I mean she has a right. If 90 per cent of her life is for public, 10 per cent needs to be hers," she added. Deepika continued smiling while looking at PeeCee.

The show host went on to ask Priyanka if she knew about Deepika dating Ranveer, the Barfi actress responded to him by saying that she didn't want to comment on it. The global star added that it is Deepika's "business".

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone worked together in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela in 2013 and Bajirao Mastani in 2015. The 2013 film starred Deepika and Ranveer as leads and Priyanka made a special appearance in the song, Ram Chahe Leela.

The 2015 historical romance starred the trio, Ranveer, Deepika, and Priyanka. While Ranveer played the role of Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao, Priyanka was cast as his first wife, Kashibai. Deepika essayed the role of his second wife, Mastani.

On the personal front, Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy on Instagram in February this year. The couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in Lake Como, Italy. Coming back to Priyanka supporting Deepika on the show, it truly sets friendship goals for all the women out there.