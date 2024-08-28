Priyanka Chopra reunites with her 'little angel' Malti after returning from Mumbai celebrations, drops a PIC; Can you spot the actress?

Priyanka Chopra was recently in Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra's engagement. After wrapping up the pre-wedding festivities, the diva flew back to be with her little angel and shared an adorable picture of her. We're totally obsessed with it! But here's the catch—can you spot Malti's mommy in the picture?

The Bluff actress shared a picture of Malti in comfy pajamas on her Instagram Stories. In the photo, Malti can be seen lying down, enjoying some sweet time with her mom. If you're still unable to spot PeeCee in the picture after all the guessing and searching, here's a hint: a mirror!

Check out the post here:

On August 27, Priyanka Chopra shared a video on Instagram Stories that tugged at fans' hearts. The clip, taken from her airplane window, showed her saying goodbye to Mumbai. She captioned it with "See u soon, Mumbai," along with folded hands and heart emojis. The video quickly gained attention, with one fan commenting, "Kabhi alvida na kehna..."

Earlier, Priyankashared her brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya's engagement post on her Instagram Stories, adding two heart emojis and an evil eye emoji. In one of the photos, Siddharth is seen kissing Neelam, and in another, they proudly show off their engagement rings. They also posted romantic shots, along with beautiful moments from their hastakshar ceremony.

PeeCee dazzled in a gorgeous burgundy saree paired with a pearl choker and matching earrings. She completed the look with bright lipstick and a messy bun, flashing her radiant smile.

Professionally, Priyanka recently finished filming The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers. She is also set to star in the action-comedy Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid. She will also reprise her role as Nadia Sinh in Citadel season 2. Apart from that, Chopra is also in talks with Farhan Akhtar for Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Her Marathi film Paani, directed by Adinath Kothare and produced by Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, is scheduled to release in theaters on October 18.

