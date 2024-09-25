THROWBACK: When Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were ideal choices of Abhishek Bachchan for Friends With Benefits

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently embracing parenthood after recently welcoming their first child. The new parents are filled with joy as they navigate their parenting responsibilities. Meanwhile, let’s recall the moment when Abhishek Bachchan playfully referred to them as a fitting example for title "Friends with Benefits."

While appearing on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, Bachchan was asked whom he would cast as the lead actors in a film titled Friends with Benefits. Without hesitation, Jr. Bachchan responded, "Ranveer and Deepika."

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika welcomed their first daughter on September 8, 2024. Deepika also updated her Instagram bio to read, “Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat,” giving a glimpse into their new routine following the arrival of their baby girl. The couple announced their daughter's birth with a heartfelt post on Instagram, featuring an image that read, "Welcome, Baby Girl! 8.9.2024. Deepika & Ranveer," adorned with a golden bow.

The new parents received an outpouring of love and congratulations from the film industry, with messages from Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, and many others.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika will be next seen sharing the screen space together in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. Singham Again will hit theaters on November 1, 2024.

Apart from that Singh also has Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated Don 3 with Kiara Advani in the female lead. As reported by News 18 Showsha, a source close to the project stated that pre-production for the film is currently in progress. They mentioned that preparations will commence next March, noting that Ranveer is occupied with Aditya Dhar’s upcoming untitled film and has recently become a father, in addition to Farhan’s commitments.

Meanwhile, Abhishek will be next seen in Be Happy. Be Happy also stars Inayat Verma. This enchanting dance drama will tell the touching story of a single father and his precocious daughter.

