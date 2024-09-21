Be Happy first poster OUT: Abhishek Bachchan with Ludo co-star Inayat Verma will ‘waltz right into your hearts’ with their smiles and cuteness

Prime Video has unveiled its upcoming original film, Be Happy, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma. This enchanting dance drama tells the touching story of a single father and his precocious daughter. The film's first look poster has been released and is sure to warm hearts.

The streaming platform has revealed the first look of Be Happy through a striking poster featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma. The image captures the father-daughter duo in a contemporary dance pose, emphasizing the film's focus on dance. Alongside the poster, Prime Video shared a message hinting at the film's charm, "All set to waltz right into your hearts! #BeHappyOnPrime, Coming Soon."

Check out the poster here:

Be Happy beautifully explores the relationship between a dedicated single father and his clever, spirited daughter, who aspires to shine on the nation’s premier dance reality show. The heartfelt narrative centers on Shiv Rastogi, portrayed by Abhishek Bachchan, who makes tremendous sacrifices to support his daughter's ambitions. While dance serves as the film's focal point, it also emphasizes the deep connection between this father-daughter pair, showcasing Shiv's relentless pursuit to make his daughter's dreams a reality.

According to India Today, director Remo D'Souza expressed that Be Happy is a touching narrative centered on a single father's dedicated efforts to help his daughter achieve her dream of performing on India's leading dance reality show. He shared his excitement about revealing the first look through a lovely poster that captures the essence of their father-daughter relationship, perfectly timed for International Daughter's Day.

D'Souza emphasized that he believes audiences will resonate with the story's emotional yet light-hearted tone, eagerly anticipating its debut on Prime Video.

Advertisement

Directed by Remo D'Souza, Be Happy was announced earlier this year and is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video. Produced by Lizelle Remo D’Souza under Remo D’Souza Entertainment Production, the film boasts a talented cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, and Inayat Verma in key roles, alongside supporting performances from Johnny Lever and Harleen Sethi. This heartwarming dance drama will soon be available for streaming in India and across over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan buys luxury apartment in Juhu close to Jalsa two months after buying 6 flats in Borivali: Report