THROWBACK: When Salman Khan agreed his Panvel farmhouse should be declared ‘Zila’; Find out

Salman Khan enjoys getting away from the city's hustle and finding peace and luxury at his Panvel Farmhouse, famously called 'Arpita Farms.' The actor often spends time at his holiday retreat and shares glimpses on Instagram. Now, we have got our hands on an old conversation of Khan with his brother Arbaaz Khan, when he humorously said, "Farmhouse ko zila ghoshit kar do".

In an old chat with Arbaaz Khan on his show, he said that "Aapke jo farmhouse hai, ek bhi aisa area nahi hai jo maine dekha nai, kisi gaaney me aaya hai, kisi video me aaya hai, ya apne he dikhaya hai, toh pretty much logo ke paas uska map hai ab". (There's not a single area of your farmhouse that I haven't seen—it's been in some song, some video, or you've shown it yourself, so pretty much everyone has a map of it now).

To which Salman responded, "Waise wo farmhouse mera nahi hai, Arpita ka hai, aur hum sab ka hai". (Actually, that farmhouse isn't mine; it's Arpita's, and it's for all of us.) Arbaaz also mentioned that one of Dabangg actor's fans had said about the farmhouse, "isey farmhouse nahi, isey zila ghoshit krdo".

To which Ek Tha Tiger actor added, "Humari family me itne log hai toh aap usey zila ghoshit kar sakte ho. Humare khandan ke andar he kam se kam 250-300 log hai, friend and extended family". (There are so many people in our family that you could declare it a district. Within our clan alone, there are at least 250-300 people, including friends and extended family).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan will be next seen in AR Murugadoss' highly anticipated Sikandar. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Prateik Babbar. The movie will hit theaters on the occasion of Eid 2025. A recent report by MidDay reveals that AR Murugadoss has plans to film three action-packed fight sequences in the upcoming shooting schedule of the Khan-starrer Sikandar. This next phase of filming is considered vital and is set to commence on August 26 at Chitrakoot Grounds in Mumbai.

The report also indicates that Murugadoss aims to feature high-intensity stunts in these sequences, intending to execute them on a large and impressive scale.

ALSO READ: Sikandar: Salman Khan gears up to shoot 3 major fight scenes, including aerial action sequence for AR Murgadoss film; DEETS