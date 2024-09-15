THROWBACK: When Salman Khan asked Kareena Kapoor ‘mujhe 2 flop kyun diye aapne’ over ‘2 hits’ with Ajay Devgn

Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated stars of Bollywood. He is equally loved by his fans and co-stars for his candidness and sense of humor. In an old conversation, the Sikandar actor had once teased Kareena Kapoor for giving him "2 flops" and successful outings with Ajay Devgn.

During an earlier appearance on Bigg Boss 4 in 2010, Kareena Kapoor was accompanied by her Golmaal 3 co-stars, including Ajay Devgn, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and director Rohit Shetty. Being his candid self, the show host Salman Khan asked Bebo if she had worked with Ajay Devgn previously. In response to this, the actress mentioned the names of their previous outings, Golmaal Returns and Omkara.

Reacting to The Buckingham Murders’ actress, Salman humorously taunted her, "Waah 2 hit, toh mujhe 2 flop kyun diye aapne (Wow 2 hits, then why did you give me 2 flops)?" This left Bebo and other star members in splits. Additionally, Bebo expressed her hope in having a "super hit" movie together with Bodyguard star.

For the unversed, prior to Bodyguard, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor shared screen space in Kyon Ki... (2005) and Mr and Mrs Khanna (2009) which couldn't perform well at the box-office.

Notably, Golmaal 3 was released on November 4, 2010, and a year later, Bodyguard was released on August 31, 2011. The Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer was well received at the box office and continues to be one of the favorite films of the cinephiles.

After Bodyguard, the two went on to work together in Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan which was released in 2015. This one also received immense love from the fans and is among the most cherished movies of Bollywood.

Advertisement

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next in AR Murugadoss’ hard-core action entertainer, Sikandar. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in the key roles. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you that Sharman Joshi has come on board for the highly-awaited film. The film will be released next year on Eid 2025.

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently enjoying the release of the mystery-thriller, The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, slated for its release on Diwali 2024.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Aarav: When Akshay Kumar revealed his son doesn't watch movies no matter how much he tries: 'I want to tell him...'