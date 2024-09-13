Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna shot vibrant and festive song with 200 background dancers? Here’s what we know

The anticipation for Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar has been skyrocketing. According to the latest reports, the lead stars recently shot a festive song with 200 background dancers. The song has been composed by Pritam.

According to a recent report published in Midday, Salman Khan taking a break from action sequences recently shot for a vibrant and festive song with Rashmika Mandanna for their upcoming movie, Sikandar. The song has been composed by Pritam which is being shot at Goregaon’s SRPF Ground on the set that replicates the slums of Dharavi.

“The song features 200 background dancers and depicts the slum dwellers celebrating a festival. Rashmika joined the unit on Thursday. In the number, Salman will be seen wearing a customized silver chain, earrings, a black vest and a full-sleeved shirt with denim. Rashmika sports a traditional look in a salwar kameez. Murugadoss has nearly wrapped up the song shoot and will move on to some action scenes by the weekend,” the source has informed the publication.

The report further reveals that if everything goes as per the plan, the Mumbai schedule will be extended till October. The unit will then head to Europe by the year-end to film two romantic tracks. It was also reported by the publication earlier that following a rib injury, Salman shot for the light action sequences first.

Earlier, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that Salman kicked off a 45-day schedule for the film in Mumbai in August. A source close to the development had shared that local parts of Mumbai are recreated at a big studio in Mumbai.

He said, “It took over 3 months to build the entire set, and the makers have spent a bomb to make all the aspects look authentic. This is one of the most important schedules of Sikandar, as the team will be shooting for not just action, but also the emotional and dramatic sequences.”

Sikandar has generated significant buzz ever since its announcement earlier this year on Eid. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film stars Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal in the key roles. The film is scheduled for its big release next year on Eid 2025.

