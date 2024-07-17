9 years of Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Harshaali’s hilarious bloopers from Kabir Khan’s directorial make fans demand its re-release

Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released back in 2015. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film also starred Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. One of the most celebrated movies, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has attained a cult status among cinephiles. From its heart-touching storyline to soul-stirring music, every aspect has been loved by the fans.

Meanwhile, the film is celebrating 9 years of its release today. On the occasion, the film’s team dropped a behind-the-scenes video clip to mark the special occasion.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan's BTS video ft. Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Harshaali Malhotra is so wholesome

Today, on July 17, a while back, the official Instagram handle of Salman Khan Films dropped an endearing behind-the-scenes video from Kabir Khan’s directorial Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The video encapsulates a myriad of bloopers from pivotal scenes from the film featuring Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The video is sure to bring a smile to your face. Marking the anniversary of its release, the post was captioned, "As we celebrate 9 years of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, we take you down memory lane with behind-the-scenes moments of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the crazy fun that happened before the action and after the cut. (Accompanied by red-heart emojis). #9YearsOfBajrangiBhaijaan".

Take a look

Fans' reaction to the post

Soon after the post was shared, fans thronged the comments section as they felt nostalgic. Several went on to demand its re-release.

A fan wrote, "Not just a movie .. but pure emotions Please re-release in whole india. Let's everyone comment on this post for Re-release," while another fan remarked, "Aajtak aisi movie nhi bani likh ke deta hu... Movie of the century," while a third fan wrote, "Greatest Movie Of All Time, " "One of the finest movie of bhaijaan, " another fan hailed it as , "Evergreen movie of Salman Khan, " another fan shared, "Waiting for sequel. "

Additionally, a fan mentioned, "This film is not a film, it is a Gem, it is a treasure. Undoubtedly, One Of The Most Successful And Most Loved Film Of Salman Khan."

About Bajrang Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan narrates the touching story of Pawan, an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman, who embarks on a journey to reunite a mute Pakistani girl, Munni with her family across the border.

