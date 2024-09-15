The Buckingham Murders Box Office Collections Day 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer murder-mystery collects Rs 1.55 crore

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders registered a slight jump on its second day, although it remained underwhelming. The Hansal Mehta-directed murder mystery could only collect Rs 1.55 crore on its first Saturday after a dull opening of Rs 1.10 crore at the Indian box office.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders Takes A Jump Of 40% After A Dull Start

The Buckingham Murders is released on limited screens in two audio formats- Hindi and Hinglish, considering its niche audience in urban-centric areas. However, the response has not been upto the expectations. The movie could only record a slight jump of 40% on its second day and took its total box office collection for two days to Rs 2.65 crore domestically.

It is likely to collect around Rs 4.50 crore in its first weekend, which is not a good report for a Kareena Kapoor-starrer film. The new weekend release should have trended better than the re-release movie, Tumbbad but the case is otherwise. The other major competitor for the Hansal Mehta movie is Stree 2, which is still the #1 choice among the moviegoers.

The favourable word of mouth and positive audience response can only boost its business from hereon. Although the movie did not have much to do at the box office, such passion projects got sanctioned solely on the love for the craft. We can only hope for a decent non-theatrical deal which could recover its cost of production.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections Of The Buckingham Murders In India Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 1.10 crore 2 Rs 1.55 crore Total Rs 2.65 crore in 2 days in India

About The Buckingham Murders

Jasmeet Bhamra (Kareena Kapoor Khan) is a British-Indian Detective Inspector who has recently lost her child. While she is still grieving, she is asked to assist Detective Inspector Hardy on the case of a murdered 10-year-old child in Buckinghamshire named Ishmeet, belonging from the Sikh community. While she is initially not keen on being part of the investigation, she ends up accompanying DI Hardy on the case. The prime suspect is of Islamic origin and the investigation becomes messier thanks to the strained relationship of the two immigrant communities.

Who is actually the culprit and what is the reason for the murder of the 10 year old? Watch The Buckingham Murders to find that out.

The Buckingham Murders In Theatres

The Buckingham Murders plays at a theatre near you. Do you plan to watch the movie in theatres? Do let us know.

