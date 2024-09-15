Happy Birthday Aarav: When Akshay Kumar revealed his son doesn't watch movies no matter how much he tries: 'I want to tell him...'

Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav Kumar is celebrating his 22nd birthday today. Despite being the son of a celebrated actor, the star kid not only likes to keep his personal life low-key but also has no interest in films. In an earlier interview, Khiladi Kumar revealed his son’s desire to pursue fashion design.

During an event hosted by Hindustan Times in 2022, Akshay Kumar highlighted how it has been different in his home. He wanted to show and tell about his films to his son; however, the star kid had no interest in that. “I want to put him into all that, but he just doesn't want to see anything, he just wants to do his work. He wants to study or do his fashion designing,” he said.

The actor had further added that there were two ways of inclining his kids’ interest in his work. He opined that either one must keep it hidden or give enough of it that they don’t want to do it.

Notably, last year also while speaking with the publication, Akshay talked about his kids, Nitara and Aarav’s reactions to his films. The actor revealed that his daughter is quite young, meanwhile, his son always tells him how he is "proud" of him. Whenever he asks how he liked it, Akshay discloses his son’s brutally honest reaction, "'Sorry but it’s bullsh*t Dad,'" asserting how his family has been honest with their feedback on his work.

Akshay is married to Twinkle Khanna. The two were blessed with their first child, a son, Aarav in 2002 while Nitara was born in 2012.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor among others in the key roles. The film is slated to release on Diwali 2024.

In addition to this, the actor announced his association with Priyadarshan on his birthday i.e. Sep 9, 2024. The horror-comedy film is titled, Bhooth Bangla. In the film’s motion poster, Akshay was seen sipping on milk with a black cat riding on his shoulders. Backed by Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms and Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, it is slated to release in 2025.

