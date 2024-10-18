THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed he called his wife Gauri Khan ‘bhabhi’ in Delhi; the reason will leave you in splits

Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan offers a peek into his personal life in several interviews, often mentioning his wife, Gauri Khan, and their children. He once shared a funny quirk: he habitually calls Gauri ‘bhabhi’ while they’re out in Delhi, and his explanation behind this will leave you in splits.Yes, you heard it right!

During a memorable episode of The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016, Shah Rukh Khan took a trip down memory lane to share a comical story from his childhood in Delhi. He recounted a time when he got into trouble with a group of tough guys for calling a girl his girlfriend.

The Pathaan actor humorously explained that while he was hanging out in Green Park with his girlfriend, they were confronted by a group of rowdy boys, whom he humorously referred to as ‘shode’, meaning idiots. He recounted the incident, saying that one of the boys approached him and asked who the girl was.

Feeling confident, he boldly replied that she was his girlfriend. The boy shot back, telling him she wasn't his girlfriend but rather his sister-in-law. Despite his attempts to stand his ground, he ended up getting beaten up.

He recalled how he struggled to say 'girlfriend' before they pounced on him, and one of them threw a clay cup right at his face. Even now, whenever he goes out with his wife in Delhi and someone asks about her, he instinctively refers to her as his sister-in-law, a habit shaped by that incident.

He said, “Ab yeh zamana aa gaya hai main biwi ke saath bhi Delhi mein nikalta hoon aur koi poochta hai kaun hai toh main kehta hoon meri bhabhi hai.” (Even now, I am so scared that even if I step out with my wife in Delhi and someone asks who she is, I say that she is my sister-in-law).

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki (2023), directed by Rajkumar Hirani, where he starred opposite Taapsee Pannu. His upcoming project is King, an action thriller helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, in which he shares the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

This film is being produced by Siddharth Anand and is expected to hit theaters during Eid 2026. He is also set to make a special guest appearance in Stardom, the debut series by his son, Aryan Khan.

