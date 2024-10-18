Shah Rukh Khan feels it’s better to not have a sense of humor now and the reason is painful: ‘It’s where I have failed’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has achieved remarkable success in Bollywood, captivating viewers with his versatile performances. Recently, he spoke about having an innate sense of humor, but noted that it's often better to not have it, as people have become very sensitive. He admitted that, like most actors, he failed at comedy because it's quite challenging.

Recently, during an interview with the Locarno Film Festival for their YouTube channel, Shah Rukh Khan discussed his natural sense of humor. He acknowledged that while he has the ability to make others laugh, it often happens at less suitable moments. He also shared that his team frequently advises him to hold back, as his humor might not always be understood by everyone.

However, the actor expressed concern about being seen as politically incorrect, given the current climate where people are easily offended and it’s hard to predict what might upset them. As a result, he chooses to restrain himself. He mentioned that with heightened sensitivity today, it’s often wiser to avoid humor altogether to prevent misunderstandings.

"Now people have become very sensitive. You say something, and everybody, somebody gets disturbed. It's better to not have a sense of humour," the Pathaan actor said.

Shah Rukh Khan also acknowledged that he finds comedy particularly challenging, even admitting that he hasn't succeeded in mastering it. He considers it one of the most demanding aspects of acting, describing it as a 'serious business' where many actors, including himself, have struggled to excel. He said, "It's the one that there's most actors failed. It's where I have failed."

On the professional front, SRK's most recent appearance was in the 2023 film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, where he shared the screen with Taapsee Pannu. Up next, he is preparing for the lead role in Sujoy Ghosh's action thriller King, which features his daughter, Suhana Khan, alongside him.

The film, also starring Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma, is being produced by Siddharth Anand and is slated for an Eid 2026 release. Besides this, he will make a special appearance in Stardom, the debut series by his son, Aryan Khan.

