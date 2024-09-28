THROWBACK: When Sonam Kapoor was surprised to know Shahid Kapoor has reputation of being 'flirt' and called him 'biggest bhondu in the world'

Shahid Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut with Ken Ghosh's 2003 film, Ishq Vishk, is now gearing up for the release of Deva in 2025. He was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon earlier this year. There was a time when Shahid's Mausam co-star Sonam Kapoor was surprised to know he has a reputation of being a 'flirt' and called him 'biggest bhondu in the world'.

During the promotion of Mausam in 2011 with Zoom, Sonam Kapoor was asked to comment on how Shahid Kapoor was known to be a 'flirt' and a charmer. Sonam said, "No he is not like that. He is the biggest 'bhondu' in the world..."

The Mausam actress then praised her co-star Shahid by saying that he is quite simple and has a few desires in life including his motorbikes. Sonam continued that Shahid isn't complicated and it is the "best thing about him". The actress called him a "simple, sweet, and wholesome good guy".

The Aisha star further shared that Shahid is the kind of guy you'd be proud to take to your mom. Sonam then expressed her admiration for his family members by saying that she likes the relationship he has with them. The actress revealed that Shahid and his family are quite close to each other.

Sonam highlighted while she has worked with several "amazing" actors, the actress finds Shahid the "most wholesome" among all of them.

Written and directed by Shahid Kapoor's father, actor-filmmaker, Pankaj Kapur, Mausam was released in 2011. The story revolved around a tale of two lovers running for the period of 10 years from 1992 to 2002.

Shahid played the role of a happy-go-lucky Punjabi guy, Harinder Singh aka Harry and later becomes an Indian Air Force officer. Sonam was cast as Aayat, a Kashmiri girl in the film.

Sonam Kapoor entered showbiz with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, Saawariya in 2007 alongside then newcomer Ranbir Kapoor. She has also worked in movies like I Hate Luv Storys, Aisha, The Zoya Factor, Neerja, Raanjhanaa, Veere Di Wedding, and Khoobsurat. Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller film, Blind last year.

