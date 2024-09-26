THROWBACK: When Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput revealed actor's most annoying habit; can you guess?

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The duo never fails to charm their fans with their affectionate displays and loving moments. While there’s no such thing as a perfect relationship, it’s all about embracing each other’s flaws. Mira appears to follow this approach as well, as she once admitted on a show that some of Shahid’s habits irritate her — one of them being his burping habit.

During an appearance on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, Mira was asked about Shahid's most annoying habit. She revealed that the Deva actor tends to burp, which annoys her the most.

Mira, who married Kapoor at the age of 21, discussed her role as the "bad cop" in their household, emphasizing that she keeps her kids grounded while Shahid tends to spoil them with trendy items. She also reflected on how Shahid has evolved as a person over the years.

In an interview with Film Companion, Mira expressed that it's quite easy to spoil children, noting that it truly takes a village to raise a child, with the presence of grandparents, uncles, and aunts all contributing. She mentioned that maintaining a balance in parenting is an ongoing challenge.

She sees herself as the strict one, whether it involves denying them certain requests, enforcing bedtime, ensuring they complete their homework, or teaching them their multiplication tables. Meanwhile, she acknowledged that Shahid indulges them with cool shoes, while she insists that they shouldn't be given such luxuries.

She highlighted the contrasting approaches by noting Shahid's desire for their children to behave well, which conflicts with his tendency to give them those shoes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will be next seen in Deva. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film also stars Pooja Hegde. It is slated to release in theaters on February 14, 2025. Recently, the team wrapped up the actioner and shared several photos and videos from the wrap party. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

