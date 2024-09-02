THROWBACK: When Varun Dhawan revealed Alia Bhatt stopped talking to him on Kalank sets for THIS reason; know how they became friends again

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have enjoyed a unique camaraderie since their Bollywood debut. Their on-screen chemistry, frequently described as electrifying, has been a significant draw for their films. Today, we look back at a time when Alia was upset and she stopped talking to Dhawan for arriving late on Kalank set, read to know how he managed to make her laugh and how they became friends again.

During the promotions of Kalank, Varun recalled an incident from the sets, "Ek din mai late aaya, late ka matlab hai 20 minutes late and I apologized to her, people and everyone. But, Alia was not talking to me par fir unko ek carriage pe chadhna tha aur mujhe pata tha ki ye giregi hi giregi aur girke jayegi kidhar, mujhe he pakdna hai. Toh, jab wo giri, maine pakda and abhishek ko wo scene bilkul pasand nahi aya but fir tab Alia hassi and thenn..." (One day, I arrived late—late means 20 minutes late—and I apologized to her, to the people, and to everyone. But Alia wasn’t speaking to me. Then, she had to get on a carriage, and I knew she would fall. I had to catch her. So, when she fell, I caught her. Abhishek didn’t like the scene at all, but Alia ended up laughing, and then.)

To which Alia said, “To be very honest, he is very lovely and I love working with him and he is very very close to my heart and I have to say he is fantastic in the film in my eyes”.

Together, they have starred in several hit films, including Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Their collaborations have not only showcased their acting talents but have also solidified their status as one of the most popular and dynamic duos in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhawan will be next seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar alongside Janhi Kapoor. The movie also features Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul in significant roles.

While Alia is currently busy shooting for Shiv Rawail's Alpha with Sharvari Wagh. She will be next seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra with Vedang Raina. Moreover, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

