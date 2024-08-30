Alpha: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari drop FIRST PIC together from Kashmir schedule; fans can't keep calm

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are currently in Kashmir for the next schedule of their upcoming film, Alpha. Earlier in the day today, Sharvari had dropped a breathtaking glimpse from her window, capturing mountains while she enjoyed her cup of coffee. Now adding anticipation amongst fans, the Jigra actress dropped the first-ever photo with her co-star.

Today, on Aug 30, a while back, Alia Bhatt dropped a picture with her Alpha co-star Sharvari. In the photo, the duo is seen looking away from the camera. Both the actresses wrapped one arm around each other’s shoulder and made a hand-heart in the air. The picturesque beauty of Kashmir amidst pine trees on a foggy and misty day is simply breathtaking.

In the picture, Alia is seen wearing a crème jacket, while Sharvari is seen sporting a black leather jacket. "Love, ALPHA" read the caption alongside the post followed by a collision emoji. The post was given a musical touch with the theme music of their movie’s title announcement.

Soon after the post was shared, fans thronged the comments section expressing their excitement about the film. A fan wrote, "our alpha girls" another fan teased, "@sharvari how does it feel to live my dream girl ? " While another excited fan expressed, "Can’t wait, Queen @aliaabhatt" Another user wrote, "my both favourites in same movie cannot wait !!" while another dedicated fan remarked, "This is gonna be epicc"

Several fans dropped red-heart, heart-eye, and fire emojis in the comments section.

It was earlier in the day that Sharvari dropped a photo enjoying the morning beauty of Kashmir. The actress taking to her Instagram shared a magnificent photo. The picture, taken from a window, captured towering mountains surrounded by trees, with the actress enjoying a cup of coffee. The shot also included a French press coffee maker with a cup beside it.

She captioned the serene image with "Morning," followed by a sun emoji.

Alia Bhatt accompanied by her daughter Raha and Sharvari also the same day was seen departing for Kashmir, just a couple of days back.

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, the upcoming actioner is a part of YRF Spy-universe.

