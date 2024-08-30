Alpha: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari drop FIRST PIC together from Kashmir schedule; fans can't keep calm
Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari took to their social media handle and dropped the first picture from their Kashmir schedule. The post left fans excited about the upcoming movie.
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are currently in Kashmir for the next schedule of their upcoming film, Alpha. Earlier in the day today, Sharvari had dropped a breathtaking glimpse from her window, capturing mountains while she enjoyed her cup of coffee. Now adding anticipation amongst fans, the Jigra actress dropped the first-ever photo with her co-star.
Today, on Aug 30, a while back, Alia Bhatt dropped a picture with her Alpha co-star Sharvari. In the photo, the duo is seen looking away from the camera. Both the actresses wrapped one arm around each other’s shoulder and made a hand-heart in the air. The picturesque beauty of Kashmir amidst pine trees on a foggy and misty day is simply breathtaking.
In the picture, Alia is seen wearing a crème jacket, while Sharvari is seen sporting a black leather jacket. "Love, ALPHA" read the caption alongside the post followed by a collision emoji. The post was given a musical touch with the theme music of their movie’s title announcement.
Take a look
Soon after the post was shared, fans thronged the comments section expressing their excitement about the film. A fan wrote, "our alpha girls" another fan teased, "@sharvari how does it feel to live my dream girl ? " While another excited fan expressed, "Can’t wait, Queen @aliaabhatt" Another user wrote, "my both favourites in same movie cannot wait !!" while another dedicated fan remarked, "This is gonna be epicc"
Several fans dropped red-heart, heart-eye, and fire emojis in the comments section.
It was earlier in the day that Sharvari dropped a photo enjoying the morning beauty of Kashmir. The actress taking to her Instagram shared a magnificent photo. The picture, taken from a window, captured towering mountains surrounded by trees, with the actress enjoying a cup of coffee. The shot also included a French press coffee maker with a cup beside it.
She captioned the serene image with "Morning," followed by a sun emoji.
Alia Bhatt accompanied by her daughter Raha and Sharvari also the same day was seen departing for Kashmir, just a couple of days back.
Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, the upcoming actioner is a part of YRF Spy-universe.
ALSO READ: Binny and Family: Varun Dhawan welcomes niece Anjini ‘to the movies’ with special shout-out as her film's trailer drops; 'This is so good’