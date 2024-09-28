Tiger Shroff gets tight hug from dad Jackie Shroff; Ayushmann Khurrana, Richa Chadha and more shower love: WATCH

Jackie Shroff is a senior Bollywood star who not only loves his work and is passionate about planting trees, but he is also very fond of his family and tries to spend enough time with them, amid his busy schedule. On September 27, he dropped a sweet video with his son Tiger Shroff which showcased the lovely bond the father-son share. On watching them giving each other a tight hug, actress Richa Chadha, Dream Girl 2 actor Ayushmann Khurrana and various others couldn’t resist showering love on them.

In the video posted by Jackie Shroff, he can be seen lying on a sofa at his home while his son, Heropanti actor Tiger Shroff lay flat on him, cuddling his dad as he gets a warn, tight hug in return. In the captions, the senior actor suggested all his fans to give their kids some love and take a deep breathe. He penned, “Apne apne Tiger ko din mein ek baar toh chitakne ka aur lamba sans leneka. God bless all the kids. @tigerjackieshroff.”

Take a look:

Soon after, Richa Chadha took to the comments section and called the video ‘heartwarming’. Celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Sunil Grover, Sonu Nigam, and others showered them with heart hearts.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff will also be joining hands with Karan Johar in a big-budget film. Sources close to the development exclusively informed Pinkvilla that it’s a movie bankrolled by KJo’s banner, Dharma Productions. “After going through several scripts, both Tiger and Karan feel that this is the best film for Tiger to return to the big screen in 2025. The modalities are being worked out and an announcement is expected to be made by the end of June,” revealed a source.

Advertisement

The War actor will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming action-thriller, Singham Again. The multi-starrer film also features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in key roles. It will be locking horns with Triptii Dimri and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff teams up with Karan Johar for a big-budget feature film