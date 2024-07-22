EXCLUSIVE: Krishna says dad Jackie Shroff stopped her from sharing Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 journey with him; reveals WHY

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is all set to premiere soon! Ahead of the release, makers have kept the audience engaged by dropping back-to-back promos. It has not only amplified the excitement, but fans are also expecting more thrills than in the previous seasons. Meanwhile, Krishna Shroff, one of the contestants on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show, had an exclusive conversation with us. The fitness enthusiast told us if she shared her KKK 14 journey with her father, Jackie Shroff, and action-performer brother, Tiger Shroff.

She also candidly discussed Rohit Shetty being a mentor to her. In the same chat, Krishna revealed whether Disha Patani had given her any advice before she jetted off to Romania for the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 shoot. So, let's dive into the details!

Did you share your Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 experience with your father, Jackie Shroff, and brother, Tiger Shroff?

When I tried to talk to my dad about certain things, he actually stopped me because he wants to watch the show and be surprised. So, I haven't told him much about my journey, and the same goes for my brother.

Did Disha Patani have any advice before you jetted off to Romania?

No, I didn't really speak to Disha about it or anything like that. I think I mainly shared it with my family, and that's about it.

How is Rohit Shetty as a mentor and host?

Incredible. Honestly, it is such a blessing to be able to work with him on this journey, and I don't think the journey that I had would have been possible without him. There were so many instances where the contestants themselves did not really believe in themselves and maybe wanted to give up, but he was that mentor and that guy who believed in us and pushed us, helping us move forward in certain situations.

Advertisement

I am definitely grateful for the opportunity. I have heard such good things about him, and everything that I heard was surpassed.

After the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 experience, have you realized your strengths and weaknesses better?

I definitely realized. The biggest thing that I do is set limitations for myself and pre-decide whether I am able to do something. And when I got rid of those limitations and made the conscious effort to get those limitations out of my mind, I think my whole trajectory in this journey changed. And I do believe that I have come back as a much stronger, confident, and self-assured person.

Why didn't you opt to carry forward the legacy of your family as an actor?

I'm very comfortable in the reality space. I have been very comfortable with who I am as a person and being able to project that and for people to see that as opposed to playing a character, for me, that's very foreign and feels a little awkward and strange.

Advertisement

At the end of the day, I'm a very competitive person, so whatever I choose to do, I need to be the best at it. I do believe in order to be the best at it, it's something I need to feel passionate about, believe in, and genuinely want to do. So that steered me towards the direction that I have taken.

For the uninitiated, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will premiere on July 27, 2024. It will air on Colors, and the audience can watch the episode on Jio Cinema, too. Featuring Rohit Shetty as the host, the upcoming season has Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Asim Riaz, Karanveer Mehra, Nimrit Ahluwalia, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Krishna Shroff, Shilpa Shinde, Aditi Sharma, and Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa as contestants.

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari's easy breezy white ensemble with a dash of blue is a sophisticated pick for casual brunch