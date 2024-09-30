Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit to play mother-daughter in Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni's next? REPORT

Madhuri Dixit, the Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood, has been entertaining the audience for several decades. The celebrated actress, who started her career with the film, Abodh, in 1984, is best known for movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Tezaab, Dil To Pagal Hai, Devdas, and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, to name a few. If a new report is to be believed, Madhuri is now collaborating with Animal actress Triptii Dimri on a film. Triptii and Madhuri are likely to play mother and daughter in Tumhari Sulu director Suresh Triveni's next.

According to a report by Midday, Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit will collaborate for Suresh Triveni's yet-to-be-titled film. The actresses will be essaying the role of mother and daughter in Triveni's directorial. The male star hasn't been finalized yet. As per the sources, the upcoming dramedy will also have a dose of action and thrills.

The report further suggested that Suresh Triveni, who has helmed movies like Tumhari Sulu (2017) and Jalsa (2022), was keen to cast Triptii and Madhuri in the film. The makers of the dramedy will start shooting next summer.

Triptii Dimri started her career with Poster Boys in 2017, co-starring Shreyas Talpade, Bobby Deol, and Sunny Deol. Triptii has worked in movies like Laila Majnu and Qala. She is also known for her performance in Anushka Sharma's Netflix production, Bulbbul.

The actress had a supporting role in Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Animal last year. It gave her a big break in Bollywood, and she gained recognition as a national crush of India. Triptii recently worked as a lead in Anand Tiwari's Bad Newz. She was paired with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in Karan Johar's production.

Advertisement

Triptii is now gearing up for Raaj Shaandilyaa's directorial venture, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The comedy film will be released on October 11. It will clash with Alia Bhatt-starrer Jigra at the box office. She also has Dhadak 2 in her kitty, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Before Triptii and Madhuri, Suresh Triveni worked with actors such as Vidya Balan, Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia, Shefali Shah, and Rohini Hattangadi.

ALSO READ: VVKWWV: Did you know before Triptii Dimri, Shraddha Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Nushrratt Bharuccha were also considered for female lead?