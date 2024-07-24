10 Madhuri Dixit dialogues that make her the OG Dhak Dhak girl

Madhuri Dixit, the original Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, is a true standout. With her presence in numerous iconic films, she has left a lasting impact. From her expressions in dance moves to powerful screen presence, she has garnered a significant amount of fan following. Madhuri Dixit dialogues in the films have made her characters even more memorable, making them unforgettable across various genres.

Her charismatic dialogue delivery has captivated the audience’s attention, and that’s why here we’ve curated a list of famous Madhuri Dixit dialogues that resonate with every fan.

10 famous Madhuri Dixit dialogues that are everyone’s favorite

1. "Kyun ... hum aapke hain kaun? "

Topping the list has to be one of the most famous Madhuri Dixit dialogues in Hum Aapke Hain Koun alongside Salman Khan. The film that enjoys cult fan base presented romance in its purest form. Remember when Prem innocently confesses his love indirectly and Nisha teases him further, asking, "Kyun ... hum aapke hain kaun?"

2. "Itna bada jhoot mat bol ... ki jhoot bhi sharminda ho jaye"

Madhuri Dixit established herself in the romantic thriller genre as well, showcasing her talent in films such as Anjam where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan. In the movie directed by Rahul Rawail, she delivered a memorable performance, especially when she passionately exclaimed, "Itna bada jhoot mat bol ... ki jhoot bhi sharminda ho jaye."

3. "Main usse bahut pyar karti hoon ... ek din ke liye nahi ... ek pal ke liye nahi ... zindagi bhar ke liye"

Among numerous Madhuri Dixit famous dialogues, how can we not mention her another iconic performance from Dil To Pagal Hai. Yash Chopra’s directorial was a triangular love-story and one can sense the passion in Pooja’s character as she says, "Main usse bahut pyar karti hoon ... ek din ke liye nahi ... ek pal ke liye nahi ... zindagi bhar ke liye"

4. "Husn ka mazaak na uda ... kahin husn ke haathon tera mazaak na ban jaaye ... manchala hai, khoobsurat hai, magar ladka hai tu ... tujhe ladkon aur mardon mein fark kaun samjhaye"

One of the most famous Madhuri Dixit dialogues is from Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The element that made her cameo appearance all the more special was her iconic dialogue where she tells the happy-go-lucky Ranbir Kapoor, "Husn ka mazaak na uda ... kahin husn ke haathon tera mazaak na ban jaaye ... manchala hai, khoobsurat hai, magar ladka hai tu ... tujhe ladkon aur mardon mein fark kaun samjhaye"

5. "Yun nazar ki baat ki aur dil chura gaye ... hum toh samjhe the butt, aap toh dhadkan suna gaye"

Only a true fan ought to remember this Devdas dialogue of Madhuri Dixit as Chandramukhi. That grace and charisma in her portrayal remain unmatched to date. With a poetic and flirtatious touch, she tells Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas, "Yun nazar ki baat ki aur dil chura gaye ... hum toh samjhe the butt, aap toh dhadkan suna gaye"

6. "Har dukh aane waale sukh ki chitti hoti hai ... aur har nuksaan hone waale fayde ka ishara"

This isn't just another Madhuri Dixit dialogue, it's a reminder to stay positive and hopeful. As Chandramukhi in Devdas says, "Har dukh aane waale sukh ki chitti hoti hai ... aur har nuksaan hone waale fayde ka ishara." It's important to keep our spirits up and look forward to better times ahead.

7. "Hum saath jee nahi sake toh kya hua ... saath mar to sakte hain"

This is among many famous Madhuri Dixit dialogues that you must already be familiar with given its iconic status. The statement from the movie Dil which may make you otherwise laugh gives you chills when you see the Dhak Dhak girl saying, "Hum saath jee nahi sake toh kya hua ... saath mar to sakte hain"

8. "Jaise til mein tel hai, jyon chakmak mein aag ... tera Sai tujh mein hai, tu jaag sake toh jaag"

This Madhuri Dixit dialogue is enough to remind you of the powerful performance of the actress in Gulaab Gang alongside Juhi Chawla. The way Rajjo delivered those lines in Soumik Sen's direction was simply unforgettable.

9. "Mohabbat usse karte hai joh aap par izzat kar sake ... aapse aapke mohabbat se zyada mohabbat kar sake"

This is from Karan Johar’s ever-so-romantic tragedy Kalank. If you’ve seen the film, you are sure to remember the intensity of love presented in the film. A complicated love story between Madhuri and Sanjay Dutt’s character is narrated in one dialogue that goes like, "Mohabbat usse karte hai joh aap par izzat kar sake ... aapse aapke mohabbat se zyada mohabbat kar sake"

10. "Roti Kamaane ke liye aurat ghar se nikli nahin, ki tankha dene vala her aadmi use apne baal ka maal samajhta hai"

Last but not the least is another fierce Madhuri Dixit dialogue from the film Lajja. If you haven't heard this one yet, you're definitely missing out on witnessing her exceptional acting skills. "Roti Kamaane ke liye aurat ghar se nikli nahin, ki tankha dene vala her aadmi use apne baal ka maal samajhta hai" truly reflects the essence of the film.

Apart from these, Nana Patekar and Madhuri Dixit's dialogue from the movie Wajood is a long poetic dedication that deserves your attention. Although the veteran actress has been very selective about the projects she takes on, fans always enjoy her charming presence on-screen.

