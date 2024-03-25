Triptii Dimri lauds 'confident' Priyanka Chopra; says, 'It takes guts to go to another country, start career again’

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest inspirations for young actors in the industry. Recently, Triptii Dimri who received love and attention after Animal, praised Priyanka and also shared the biggest compliment for an actor.

Triptii Dimri talks about Priyanka Chopra

During a recent interaction with Vogue India, Triptii Dimri was asked what's the one thing she loves about Priyanka Chopra. She said, “She is very confident, and it takes guts to go to another country and start your career again. I think she had the guts to do that. There's so much to learn from an actor like her. I think she's brilliant in every film she has done, especially Barfi.”

Revealing how she did not recognize Chopra in Barfi, Dimri further added, "When I watched Barfi, I couldn't recognize her. I think that's one quality I want in myself as well. If I do a project and I want people to say that, 'She doesn't feel like Triptii'. I think that's the biggest compliment for an actor."

About Priyanka Chopra's next projects

Priyanka started her career in the US with the thriller series Quantico (2015-18) where she played Alex Parrish. She made her Hollywood debut by playing the antagonist Victoria Leeds in Seth Gordon's action comedy Baywatch. She has also been part of A Kid Like Jake, Isn't It Romantic, The Matrix Resurrections, Citadel and Love Again.

Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. She will also star in The Bluff, an upcoming film directed by Frank E Flowers. Karl Urban will also be part of the project.

As per Hindustan Times, Priyanka Chopra is busy discussing a potential upcoming film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A source has been quoted as saying that Priyanka understands the curiosity around her next Hindi film and that's why she wants to finalize it soon. The actress is meeting several filmmakers and has been going through several scripts.

Sharing details about her project with SLB, the source added, "She is also meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for an action project, set in a different period. She has liked the project, and is meeting Bhansali now to decide on the timeline, schedule and costumes."

Priyanka has also taken on a new role as executive producer for the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger. Recently, her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures, partnered with Awedacious Originals to create Women Of My Billions, directed by Ajitesh Sharma. The documentary is about a woman's journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, shedding light on women who have faced violence.

The actress is currently in India. Talking about her trip to India, a source said, "She also has a production house, and she has decided to put some focus on the same. She is meeting people to finalize three or four of the next projects under her banner."

Triptii Dimri's work front

Triptii will be seen in Bad Newz alongside Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia. The film is all set to release in theatres on July 19. She will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, along with Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan. The film will be released this Diwali.

