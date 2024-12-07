Triptii Dimri makes shy producer Sajid Nadiadwala pose with her as their film Arjun Ustara gears up to go on floors; WATCH

Triptii Dimri has become the new-age actress with whom every filmmaker and producer wants to work. After the massive success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal and the fame the actioner brought her, she has been busy with multiple projects. The actress was spotted in the city on December 6, possibly discussing the script of her next film. Dimri also made shy producer Sajid Nadiadwala pose with her for the paparazzi.

In a video circulating online, Triptii Dimri can be seen stepping out of an office with Sajid Nadiadwala. At the request of the shutterbugs, she reluctantly asked the producer to pose with her. Even though he was shy at first to pose for the media, Nadiadwala finally gave in to the request of the Qala actress.

For the unknown, Triptii is all set to kickstart shooting for her next project titled Arjun Ustara with Shahid Kapoor. According to sources close to the development, the pre-production work of the film (bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala) has begun and it’s expected to go on floors on January 6.

An industry insider exclusively told Pinkvilla that a massive set is being constructed at a studio in Mumbai, bringing the film’s vision to life. “A team of over 500 people is working to create this elaborate set-up, as the idea is to mount it on a massive scale. The makers are aiming to recreate Mumbai from the era gone by, as the premise of the film is set against the backdrop of the underworld in the post-independence era,” revealed the source close to the development.

The informer also stated that Dimri is excited to embark on a new journey with Shahid Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Vishal Bhardwaj. “The film will go on floors in January with a marathon schedule, and the makers aim to call it a wrap, to bring the film on the big screen by the end of 2025,” added the source.

Triptii is also filming for Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Randeep Hooda. Helmed by Shazia Iqbal, the spiritual sequel to the 2018 movie Dhadak is co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

