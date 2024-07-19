Shahid Kapoor enjoys family time during abroad vacay; Mira Rajput gives peek into ‘a very busy summer’

Shahid Kapoor is among the most popular actors in Bollywood. When it comes to his personal life, he is a complete man. Happily married to Mira Rajput, the couple is proud parents to two kids, a daughter and a son, Misha and Zain. Striking a perfect balance between their work life and personal life, they are currently enjoying a family vacation. The couple dropped glimpses of the same on their social media.

Shahid Kapoor drops quirky pictures with wife Mira Rajput from abroad vacation

A while back, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and shared a couple of pictures with his wife, Mira Rajput. The first picture featured the Farzi actor clicking a selfie while Mira faced away from the camera. Sharing the picture, Shahid dropped a quirky caption that read, "Looking at me looking at you not looking at me…"

Reacting to the post, Mira re-shared the post, replying, "I know you know I know you know I know..."

The following picture was another stunning click, featuring his wife facing the camera as well. The couple was all smiles as they posed amid a green background. "Palat!" he wrote alongside.

Take a look:

Mira Rajput drops a glimpse of pictures with Shahid Kapoor and kids

In addition to this, the star’s wife also shared a multi-picture post giving a glimpse into their vacation abroad. "A very busy summer (accompanied by a sun, hand-heart, and a rainbow emoji). Guess who planned it this year?" she wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

The post began with her sun-kissed selfie, followed by a glimpse of their kids running on a road. The third picture featured a beautiful painting. The subsequent photo featured Mira and her kids sitting beside a lake as they enjoyed a sunny day in a scenic view, flaunting their similar sneakers.

Take a look:

Up next was a glimpse of their scrumptious delicacies, followed by another sun-kissed photo as Mira and their son, Zain, posed for a candid click. The seventh photograph featured her husband posing for the photo, looking away from the camera while he was sitting in a café. The post concluded with some boys performing stunts up on the wires.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Deva alongside Pooja Hegde. The action-entertainer directed by Rosshan Andrrews is poised to release in theaters on October 11, 2024. On the other hand, Shahid’s wife, Mira, recently launched her skin-care brand.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra’s Throwback Thursday post ft. David Beckham and ‘cheer partner’ Kiara Advani deserves your instant attention