Pinkvilla was the first to report that Sajid Nadiadwala is bringing the combo of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj back, as the trio is joining forces on an untitled action-packed thriller. We also informed our readers that the film will feature Triptii Dimri as the female lead and the makers are aiming to have a cast of acclaimed actors on board the actioner. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Sajid Nadiadwala is all set to take the Vishal Bhardwaj’s next titled Arjun Ustara on floors on January 6 with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

According to sources close to the development, the pre-production work of Arjun Ustara has begun and the makers are all set to roll with the film from January 6. “A massive set is being constructed at a studio in Mumbai, bringing the film’s vision to life. A team of over 500 people is working to create this elaborate set-up, as the idea is to mount it on a massive scale. The makers are aiming to recreate Mumbai from the era gone by, as the premise of the film is set against the backdrop of the underworld in the Post-Independence era,” revealed a source close to the development.

Earlier in the day, Triptii Dimiri had met Sajid Nadiadwala to discuss the script and the probable workshops for Arjun Ustara, as the actress has a strong author-backed role in the film. "Triptii is also excited to embark on a new journey with Shahid Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Vishal Bhardwaj. The film will go on floors in January with a marathon schedule, and the makers aim to call it a wrap, to bring the film on the big screen by the end of 2025," the source added.

Talking of Sajid Nadiadwala, the filmmaker will have four releases in 2025 - Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar, the Akshay Kumar comedy franchise, Housefull 5, the Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 4, and finally end the year with Arjun Ustara. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

