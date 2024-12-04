Fahadh Faasil to romance Triptii Dimri in his Bollywood debut with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali

After the massive success of Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali is gearing up to return to the director's chair. That’s right, the filmmaker has finalized his next project, and it features none other than Fahadh Faasil.

According to a Peeping Moon report, Fahadh Faasil will make his Bollywood debut with Triptii Dimri. While plot details of the film remain undisclosed, the report suggests that it will be an unconventional love story.

Imtiaz Ali reportedly plans to start production in early 2025. He will also produce the movie under his banner, Window Seat Films. The report further stated that Fahadh Faasil is thrilled about working with Imtiaz.

Discussions about the film have been going on for months and the deal was recently finalized. The report also mentioned that Triptii Dimri’s pairing with Fahadh brings a fresh and exciting aspect to the collaboration. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress will begin working on Imtiaz’s project after completing Vishal Bhardwaj's gangster thriller with Shahid Kapoor.

Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Fahadh Faasil was in talks to make his Hindi film debut with Imtiaz Ali. A source close to the development also spilled the beans about the project and said, "Imtiaz is making a pure love story and the casting for the female protagonist is underway. He is excited about the subject and feels this is the right time to tell the story. He has gone ahead to pitch the film to Fahadh because he feels that the actor fits the bill and the story calls for his casting."

The source also confirmed that if everything goes as planned, then the movie might hit the big screens by the end of 2025.

Currently, Fahadh Faasil will feature alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the movie is going to release in theaters tomorrow, December 5. Fans cannot wait to watch the second part in cinema halls.

