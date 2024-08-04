Triptii Dimri recalls THIS co-star sent her to acting workshop; ‘That changed my perspective’

Triptii Dimri is an Indian actress who rose to fame with her portrayal of Zoya in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. She soon became the national crush of the country and was commonly addressed as ‘Bhabi 2’ after her character in the action thriller film.

However, the actress stepped into the world of acting with Shreyas Talpade's directorial debut film, Poster Boys, back in 2017. A year later, she appeared in a leading role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu opposite actor Avinash Tiwary. While she was comparatively new in the industry, it was Tiwary who helped her perfect her skills and suggested she join an acting workshop.

During an interview, Triptii Dimri lauded her co-star Avinash Tiwary for being helpful to a newcomer like her. Mid-Day quoted her saying that he is supportive, and kind and ensures that not only his, but everyone’s performance is good. While she hoped to work with him more, she added, “He recommended an acting workshop and sent me to it. That changed my perspective on acting.”

Further on, the Qala actress admitted that Laila Majnu laid down a strong foundation for her. She stated that back in the day, she didn’t know much about acting. “I was following my gut and the director’s instructions.” Recalling her first day of shoot, she divulged that she couldn’t even perform one scene, and by the last day, was confident in what she was doing. “I’ve significantly grown as an actor with that film,” she concluded.

While Dimri might have worked on a handful of projects over the past couple of years, she has managed to create a niche for herself and has been receiving the love of millions of her fans. After her debut film, she shared the screen with Sridevi in Mom. Then came the period horror film Bulbbul followed by Qala and then finally, Animal.

After exploring horror, drama, and thriller, the actress explored comedy in the comic caper, Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. She is all set to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan. The horror-comedy film is expected to hit theatres during the 2024 Diwali weekend.

