5 times Triptii Dimri proved she looks subtle, sleek and stunning in black outfits

Bollywood’s latest crush, Triptii Dimri, is not only rocking headlines for her movies but also for creating ripples in the fashion world. With daring style statements, the Bad Newz actress turns heads every time she steps out. From breaking the internet with her edgy looks to dazzling on magazine covers with her sultry charm, she has got it all. Be it award functions or events, her uber-stylish looks have been breaking the social media handles.

From drab to fab - take cues from Triptii Dimri on how to turn even the most basic and monotone black outfit into a stylish look effortlessly.

The Animal star has been the talk of the town and a trend-setter for a lot of Gen-Z fashion lovers, thanks to her relatable yet stylish looks. If you don’t believe us, we have 5 fabulous black outfits to prove that Triptii Dimri can turn even the simplest look into something to take style inspiration from. Let’s check them out in detail.

5 minimal black outfits Ft. Triptii Dimri that are worth checking out

1. Triptii Dimri in a bodycon black outfit

Trust Triptii Dimri when it comes to acing a simple bodycon dress with effortless chicness. Not long ago, she wore a stunning bodycon maxi from the shelves of designer Rizwan Shaikh. The black outfit featured sheer full sleeves and a ruched bodice that hugged the actress perfectly and accentuated her curves. The mesmerizing outfit made from sheer georgette is a chic fit that Triptii further styled with utmost grace and style.

Styled by celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, the Animal fame diva let her outfit do the talking. She went the minimal styling route and accessorized her look with a statement ear stud encrusted with diamonds. Triptii added a couple of ring stacks on her fingers for a style statement and rounded out her look stylishly. For glam, with a dewy base, bronzer to highlight her key features, kohl-rimmed eyes, and nude lip gloss, Triptii looked ravishing. She tied her look together with her tresses let down and paired her outfit with an edgy pair of stilettos from OCEEDEE.

2. Triptii’s strappy back and thigh-high slit black gown

Triptii Dimri stunned everyone at the premiere of Bawaal in a gorgeous gown. Featuring a long trail and a risqué thigh-high slit, Triptii opted for a stunning black gown from Alamour. This Patricia gown features raw lace edges with floral accents and a form-fitting silhouette. With equal parts of racy vibe and chicness, the gown’s deep back and strappy criss-cross neckline had us swooning. It also features strappy sleeves with a plunging cowl neck and is priced at INR 30,439.

Triptii made heads turn by pairing this black outfit with stylish silver heels from Steve Madden. She amped-up her look with curled hair in a ruffled-up pony that added dimension to her look and instantly took it up a notch. The Qala actress wore diamond hoops in her ears and paired them with matching rings on her fingers to balance the monotone outfit with a dash of bling. With dewy makeup, brown shimmer eyeshadow, and nude lips, we loved her minimalistic style.

3. Triptii’s stunning black turtleneck gown

Turning up the heat in a stunning body-hugging maxi, Triptii yet again proved that black is her go-to color for a glamorous night. She opted for a Dame by Gabriella black gown that flaunted her well-toned physique. This dress boasts a sleek, body-hugging design with full sleeves and has intricate ruched details at the bust and waistline that add a touch of oomph to her look. Priced at INR 23,000, this black dress was a perfect pick for the glitzy Animal movie’s success party bash.

Tripti’s hair was elegantly styled in loose curls. Keeping it minimal, the star selected statement earrings as her sole jewellery piece. Glossy lips, mascara-coated lashes, and arched brows sealed the deal on this stunning look. She simply added a luxury mini black bag for that jazz. Nude lips, mascara-laden fluttery lashes, and blushed cheeks completed her night-party look.

4. Triptii flaunts her curves in a bodycon off-shoulder black dress

Contrary to expectations of a simple black dress, this gorgeous off-shoulder silhouette added a touch of pizzazz to Triptii Dimri's look. The Bulbbul beauty adorned a chic black bodycon dress not so long ago. While the dress seemed quite simple and minimalistic, it was the stunning silhouette and Triptii’s magical charm that accentuated it further.

She styled this INR 12,500 worth of Lola dress from the brand Self-Cntrd with her iconic tousled hair and charismatic smile. Adding a dash of gold statement earrings, she posed for the camera in a quirky style, leaving us awestruck.

5. Triptii Dimri’s Versace's little black dress

When it comes to looking gorgeous in body-hugging gowns, Tripti Dimri is undoubtedly a master of the craft. For her movie Bad Newz’s trailer launch , the actress wore a stunning Versace LBD that left fans swooning. The mini dress featured a figure-hugging silhouette with glittery sequin and gold metal detailing. The charming pick, which comes with a hefty price tag of INR 4,21,600, features a cowl neck, spaghetti straps, and rhinestone embellishments.

Thanks to celebrity fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Triptii look was styled with a pair of golden earrings that made a smashing statement. With a stylish mini black handbag and a pair of strappy high heels, Triptii looked mesmerizing. She elevated her look by letting down her brunette tresses. With glossy lipstick, soft brown eyeshadow, and kohl-rimmed eyes with coats of mascara on her lashes, Triptii made the perfect sartorial choice.

Be it an LBD or a bodycon gown with a trail, only Triptii Dimri can turn black outfits ultra-glamorous. Each of her black outfits has been a perfect balance of sophistication and sensuality, making her the center of attention. Which of these looks is your favorite? Comment down below and let us know.

