Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan drops hilarious BTS video as team wraps up film; 'Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir...'

Kartik Aaryan started the year with the sports-drama movie, Chandu Champion. Based on the life and struggles of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, the movie succeeded in impressing a certain section of the audience.

He then jumped on to work for the most-anticipated movie of his career, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. After giving their sweat and blood to the film over the past months, the team has finally wrapped up the shoot for the movie which will hit theatres during the Diwali 2024 weekend.

A while ago, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account and dropped a fun video. In the clip, Anees Bazmee can be seen asking the team to stay silent as he announces ‘action’. But before he does that, the actor interrupts him to state it’s not ‘action’ but wrap-up!

Take a look:

The entire team then came together and celebrated the big day by cutting a delicious chocolate cake that read, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 film wrap.” The team orchestrated the funny video to announce the pack up of the film. Kartik penned in the caption, “‘Arey pagalo’ (laughing emoji) Its a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar ho chuka hai. See you This Diwali.”

Pinkvilla was the first to report that the makers will be wrapping the film soon. A source close to the development exclusively told us, “It’s a nearly 75-day journey that’s coming to an end on August 2. The entire star cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is shooting at the moment and are excited to finish their journey with the team on Friday.”

Advertisement

The informant further added, “A teaser keeping the Diwali period in mind is in the works and the makers are trying to get the cut ready by the middle of August. Once the cut is locked with VFX output, they will decide on the date of launch. The intent is to bring it as soon as possible, and create hype for the content as the team is confident to entertain the audience during the festive season of Diwali.”

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and many others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 team working on a Diwali teaser; Kartik Aaryan film wraps on August 2