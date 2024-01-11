Twinkle Khanna recalls 'funniest' anecdote as she drops UNSEEN pic with dad Rajesh Khanna, sister Rinke

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna is the daughter of late superstar Rajesh Khanna. She is happily married to Akshay Kumar. Though she has been away from the lights and camera action, with her authored books and amazing social media presence, Twinkle continues to take center stage.

She also has a sister, Rinke Khanna, who has also been away from acting for quite some time now. Nonetheless, the doting sister shared unseen photos as she recalled the ‘funniest’ anecdote related to her sister.

Twinkle Khanna recalls hilarious anecdote related to sister Rinke Khanna

A while back, Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of photographs as she walked down memory lane and shared a hilarious tale associated with her sister, Rinke Khanna. The first picture in the post shows a black and white childhood photo of the two sisters with their late father, Rajesh Khanna. The second photo is more recent and seems to be taken during their vacation.

In the photo, Rinke is seen wearing a black hat with matching eye shades, and a checkered shirt with blue denims, while Twinkle is seen wearing a printed dress. Alongside the post, she shared a funny story as she expressed, “My sister and I are a year apart. I was always the giant, and she was petite. At times, we resembled Tom and Jerry, and sometimes, depending on my weight, Laurel and Hardy.”

She continues writing, “Of course, we teased each other mercilessly. As her husband likes to recount, when he first came to meet my sister, I informed him, ‘You need to know we have different fathers. My father is Vinod Khanna, and hers is Rajesh Khanna, that’s why I am tall and she is not.’

My sister was livid, though I thought it was quite funny.”

“But whenever I am in trouble, she is the first one by my side. She calls me every day, even if it’s to chat about mundane events. I can’t say that if life is a desert, she is my only oasis, but I know that under the scorching sun, she will definitely share that wide-brimmed hat with me, even if it’s just to throw some shade my way:),” she wrote on a concluding note.

