Ulajh: Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya is ‘mind blown’ by spy thriller's trailer

Janhvi Kapoor mistakenly took Shikku’s name on Karan Johar’s chat show, bringing all eyes to her alleged relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Since then, the couple has been spotted together multiple times.

Yet again, he has proved to be one of her cheerleaders by giving a shoutout to the trailer of her upcoming movie Ulajh. Read on to know how he reacted to it on social media.

Ulajh trailer impresses Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Be it on their customary temple visits or their family vacations, Shikhar Pahariya has often been spotted with actress Janhvi Kapoor. Recently, the couple made appearances together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s lavish wedding. Pahariya’s cute gesture towards his rumored ladylove also made him the internet’s best jiju.

While the couple has officially spoken about their alleged relationship, they have been dropping hints. Yet again, Shikhar rooted for Kapoor by reposting the trailer of her upcoming movie Ulajh. Taking to his Instagram stories, the athlete and public figure also penned, “Mind blown. Wow wow wow” with multiple hearts, starstruck and love-struck emojis. Pahariya got so excited that he dropped the same post-altered text twice on social media.

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to wedding rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie Ulajh. She is joined by her co-stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain. During the preview of the film on July 15, the team interacted with the media and responded to some of the trending fan questions.

It was during this interaction that a reporter confronted Kapoor and asked her about the IG story that she posted earlier that day. It read, “Guys!! I have a secret. Can’t wait to share it with you! Stay tuned for more (hourglass emoji).”

Hinting at it, media personnel asked her if the wedding was in the pipeline, to this she shockingly replied, “Are you mad?” Addressing the ‘secret’ she said, “You’ll get to know tomorrow (July 16).” Earlier today, the trailer of Ulajh was released. Helmed by Sudhanshu Saria and bankrolled by Vineet Jain, the spy thriller will hit the theatres on August 2, 2024.

