Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Aashirwad Ceremony: Janhvi Kapoor, BF Shikhar Pahariya posing with rumored lovebirds Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina is all things cute

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now officially Mr. and Mrs. Ambani. The couple tied the knot on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai, India. The wedding was attended by Bollywood celebrities and socialites from around the globe. Following the auspicious ceremony, the Ashirwad ceremony is currently taking place at the Jio World Convention Centre. The festivities were graced by lovebirds Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya, and Khushi Kapoor along with her rumored beau Vedang Raina.

Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina pose together

When the Kapoor sisters arrived with Shikhar and Vedang, they all posed together for pictures at the Ashirwad ceremony. The Bawaal actress wore a beautiful golden corset and lehenga, looking ethereal with her pulled-back hairstyle. Meanwhile, her beau Shikhar looked dapper in a sherwani.

On the other hand, Khushi opted for a beautiful cream and nude-colored lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse, pairing her ethnic look with minimal jewelry. Meanwhile, her rumored beau, actor Vedang Raina, looked handsome in a black and golden suit.

Celebrities at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Aashirwad ceremony

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Navya Nanda, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and his wife, as well as Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Sriram Nene, arrived to bless the couple.

Other stars including Suhana Khan, Anshula Kapoor, MS Dhoni, Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani, Ajay Devgn, Hema Malini, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Jasprit Bumrah, and Sanajan Ganesan also arrived in style.

The newlywed's grand reception will take place on July 14, 2024.

