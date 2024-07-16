Ulajh Trailer OUT: Diplomat or traitor? Janhvi Kapoor’s intense avatar will leave you intrigued; Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah shine

The intriguing posters and the teaser of the movie Ulajh has made it one of the highly anticipated movies of 2024. Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew, the movie revolving around the high-stakes world of international diplomacy arrives in August. The trailer of the thriller has now been released, giving the audience a glimpse of the rollercoaster ride that’s in store for them.

Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew’s Ulajh trailer will have you on the edge of your seats

Today, July 16, the makers of the upcoming movie Ulajh unveiled its trailer across social media platforms. The 2 minute 33 second trailer introduces the lead characters and offers a peek into the thrilling plot.

Janhvi Kapoor portrays the role of Suhana Bhatia, who becomes India’s youngest deputy high commissioner in the story. People around her doubt if she is worthy of her position or has just gotten it through nepotism. She gets involved in a dangerous conspiracy during an important assignment at the London embassy.

Along with Suhana, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew’s characters also have shades of gray as they bring out unexpected twists and turns in this story about betrayals.

Watch the full trailer here!

Janhvi shared the trailer on her Instagram handle as well. In the caption, she teased the mystery, writing, “Everyone has a story. Every story has secrets. Every secret is a trap. Iss #Ulajh ko suljhana is not going to be easy. #UlajhTrailer out now.”

In a statement, the actress opened up about her role and the movie. Janhvi stated that the movie held extra significance for her, since it was her first time taking on the challenging character of a diplomat. Calling her experience “humbling” and “fascinating,” she also talked about working with director Sudhanshu Saria. Janhvi mentioned that he pushed her beyond her comfort zone.

She added, “Suhana's character is strong and multi-dimensional, and I found a personal connection to some shades of the character that enabled me to deliver an authentic performance.”

Fan reactions to Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew starrer Ulajh’s trailer

Fans were impressed by the story and the acting performances so they flocked to the comments section under the trailer to shower it with appreciation. One person praised Janhvi, saying, “The way jhanvi touching all genre films is just crazy early in her career this ulajh trailer is one hell of a ride mind blowing,” while another wrote, “Career best performance of janhvi kapoor!! Very excited for this one.”

A user stated, “Gulshan bhaiyaaa on the rolllll.” Other comments read, “This is looking actually good,” and “What a trailer I can't wait.” Many people conveyed their admiration using red hearts and fire emojis.

More about the upcoming movie Ulajh

Presented by Junglee Pictures, the film is directed by Sudhanshu Saria. Along with Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Jitendra Joshi also feature in the cast of the movie.

Ulajh is written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, while the dialogues of the movie are penned by Atika Chauhan. The movie is produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey. The thriller is all set to arrive in cinemas on August 2.

