US Ambassador Eric Garcetti recalls after effects of meeting Shah Rukh Khan: 'Everybody in my office went nuts’

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most celebrated stars in Bollywood. His stardom exceeds boundaries, and people around the globe seamlessly love him, while he also never ceases a chance to reciprocate the same. Not only is he admired for his captivating onscreen presence but also cherished for his charismatic personality. Recently, when SRK met U.S. Envoy Eric Garcetti, the U.S. Envoy couldn't help but express his fulfillment and joy after meeting the King of Bollywood.

Eric Garcetti talks about his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

U.S. Envoy Eric Garcetti recently reminisced about his great time spent in India. In a recent interview with ANI, he went on to recall meeting Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during his first couple of weeks in India. He expressed his delight by recalling how the two bonded over cricket.

He said, "I think when I visited Shah Rukh Khan my first couple of weeks here, we talked about cricket because, of course, he’s involved as a cricket owner. He owns part of the Los Angeles team. Everybody in my office went nuts.”

“They’re like, oh, my God, did you know who you met? I said, yeah, Shahrukh Khan. But I didn’t realize the level of love that there was across the country," he further added.

The picture of their meeting went viral and took the internet by storm.

Eric Garcetti shared photograph with Shah Rukh Khan last year from their meeting

Garcetti and Shah Rukh Khan met in May last year at the actor’s residence, Mannat in Mumbai.

While sharing a photo with the superstar on X, he had written, "Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe."

Take a look:

Needless to say, this is another example testifying King Khan’s global stardom. On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan owned, 2023 with three successive films that emerged as massive hits at the box office. Starting off his year with Pathaan, he was next seen in Jawan and concluded his year with Dunki. It wasn’t just the box office collections, but fans too couldn’t stop going gaga over his fierce presence.

