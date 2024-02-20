Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal QUIZ: 6 Questions to check if you know it all about the soon-to-be-parents love story?

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal left all their fans pleasantly surprised after they announced their first pregnancy recently. The couple who have been married for almost 6 years now are finally going to get promoted and step into parenthood. but before they welcome Junior Dhawan, we bring you a fun quiz about the couple and their love story. If you think you know all about the Badlapur star's love story then answer these fun questions. From where they first met to where they got married, we have curated some simple questions about their love story.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Quiz: