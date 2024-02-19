WATCH: Parents-to-be Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal make first public appearance after pregnancy news at airport

It was only yesterday that Varun Dhawan left all his fans pleasantly surprised by announcing that he and wife Natasha Dalal are pregnant with their first child. Everyone is elated with this news. From Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor to Kiara Advani and Karan Johar showered love on the parents-to-be. Well, today the soon-to-be-parents made their first public appearance post their pregnancy announcement today at the Mumbai airport.