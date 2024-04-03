EXCLUSIVE: 'Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan combo is on my wish list', says Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the Indian Film Industry. He has directed massively successful films like Sultan, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Tiger Zinda Hai in his career spanning over a decade. He gears up for his biggest film yet, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which releases in theatres this Eid, that is on the 10th of April, 2024. The director graced Pinkvilla with an interview of his, ahead of the release of his upcoming biggie.

In his exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, Ali Abbas Zafar candidly spoke about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, where he praised the work-ethics of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. He also answered many interesting questions that fans and admirers were curious to know the answer to.

Ali Abbas Zafar Believes That Salman Khan And Varun Dhawan Make A Great Combination

The ace director was first asked about whom he would have cast as Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan if Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff had turned down the offer to star in his film. Ali answered, "Salman (Khan) sir and Varun (Dhawan) would be a great combination. That would be a crazy combination. It's one of the combinations that is on my wishlist. A film with both of them because they love eachother and I love both of them. And I think they both have a great comic timing. I think it is a combination to look forward to."

Advertisement

Watch the full Pinkvilla interview featuring Ali Abbas Zafar

Ali Abbas Zafar Confirms That He Will Collaborate With Akshay Kumar On A Film In The Future

A fan of Akshay Kumar wanted assurance of whether the Sultan director will work on another action film with Akshay Kumar after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan or not. He assured the fan by saying, "I think it would be great. He's so good at action, he's so good at comedy. An action-comedy with Akshay sir will be crazy to work with. 100 percent (I will direct)."

Ali Abbas Zafar Says That Directing Salman Khan And Akshay Kumar Together Would Be A Dream

Ali Abbas Zafar was also asked if he would like to direct Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in a film together. The director excitedly said, "Definitely it will be a dream. Too much fun. That combination should do a great action-comedy. Action-comedy with the both of them will be mad".

The wait for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan gets all the more difficult after this interview. How excited are you for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ali Abbas Zafar's other films?

ALSO READ: Ali Abbas Zafar reveals Katrina Kaif complained about THIS to him after watching Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer