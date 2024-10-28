Varun Dhawan's upcoming rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to have THIS Salman Khan co-star opposite him? Deets

Varun Dhawan is one of the most loved actors in the industry, and fans eagerly wait to learn more about his next films. The actor, currently promoting his OTT debut series, Citadel Honey Bunny, will soon star in David Dhawan's Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. However, unlike previous reports of Sreeleela starring opposite him, sources have revealed that Pooja Hegde will play the female lead.

Dhawan has proved his versatility as an actor in different roles, but fans still love him more in the comedy genre. So, they are excited that the actor will again reunite with his father and filmmaker David Dhawan for a romantic comedy.

There was no confirmation about the female lead initially, but reports gradually suggested that Telugu and Kannada actress Sreeleela might make her Bollywood debut in the film.

However, now Bollywood Hungama reported that its confirmed, Pooja Hegde will star opposite Varun Dhawan in the film. The rom-com is tentatively titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Hegde is also a popular actress in the South Indian film industry who has starred in films like Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Mohenjo Daro, Cirkus, Housefull 4, and more. The rom-com with Varun will be their first film together.

When the actress was asked about the news, she didn't reveal anything but mentioned that she is exploring new projects. She said, "I'm exploring new roles. This year, I took a step back to reflect on my filmography and plan my next moves."

Meanwhile, Varun is busy promoting his web series co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and will begin working on the film next month. Midday reported that the second schedule will begin in Goa on November 6. They will also shoot in Mumbai till the end of this year and begin the new year with a foreign schedule.

Varun has previously worked with his father on the reboot of his film Coolie No.1 and Judwaa. Also, they worked on Main Tera Hero, which was well-received by the audience. However, there have been no official updates from the makers on this project for now.