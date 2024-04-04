Vedaa director Nikkhil Advani is looking forward to seeing Sanjay Leela Bhansali at Emmys for Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of those incredibly talented filmmakers who has made the country proud by making some world-renowned masterpieces. With multiple National Film Awards and a Padma Shri, he continues to become an inspiration to aspiring filmmakers and even to those who have stepped into the industry. One of them is popular director Nikkhil Advani who recently opined that it won’t be a surprise if Bhansali represented his upcoming TV series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar at international stages like the Emmys. Read on!

Nikkhil Advani thinks Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is worthy of an Emmy

Veteran Indian filmmaker Nikkhil Advani was in an interview with Film Companion where he touched upon several nuances of filmmaking. While talking about OTT changing the way content is consumed in the country and if that has brought any positive change to film, he said that even though there are several good shows and movies to watch on streaming platforms, none have succeeded in reaching close to the numbers achieved by international shows like Squid Game and others.

But he does think that Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will break that notion and become a turning point for Indian film on OTT. He said, “I think what will break everything is Heeramandi, globally.” Nikkhil added, “After Padmaavat the Indian diaspora was doing ghoomar in San Francisco. Now, the West will watch because what is it that we have? We have snake charmers and elephants, right? Unfortunately, we have been the country of snake charmers. But foreigners want that only. They still come in for exotica. RRR was exotica. They have not seen S. S. Rajamouli’s Eega,” he added.

Advertisement

Nikkhil also expressed his wish to see Sanjay Leela Bhansali representing Heeramandi at international award shows. “I am looking forward to seeing Mr. Bhansali in his Jamawar, sitting at the Golden Globes and Emmys next year. I think what Monica (Shergill) and the company did with RRR, they will do with Heeramandi,” he divulged.

After producing Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and Dry Day last year, Nikkhil is gearing up for his next directorial venture Vedaa. With an impressive cast of John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Abhishek Banerjee, it’s expected to be released on July 12, 2024.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi song Tilasmi Bahein OUT: Sonakshi Sinha as Fareedan in her villain era is deadly and fierce