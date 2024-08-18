Vedang Raina says his dating life is ‘taking a back seat’ amid relationship rumors with Khushi Kapoor; Deets

Vedang Raina won the hearts of the audience with his performance in The Archies and is now gearing up for his next movie, Jigra. On the personal front, Vedang has been making headlines for his rumored relationship with Khushi Kapoor. They have often been spotted making public appearances together and even engage in social media banter. Recently, Vedang revealed that his dating life had taken a back seat due to his career.

In a recent interview with GQ India, Vedang Raina was asked about his current dating life. In response, the actor admitted, “My dating life right now is taking a back seat because I’m focused on my career.” Vedang stated that he had his priorities clear and revealed that he wished to keep the personal and work lives separate. He said that he was enjoying his current position and wanted to accomplish much more.

Vedang didn’t believe that dating would be a hurdle but thought that it could play a significant role in one’s life. Thus, he added that he wants to stay aware and focus on what matters most.

During the same conversation, The Archies actor also confessed that it has become harder to date after being recognized. Vedang disclosed that his interactions with people have become less. He stated, “The dynamic has shifted—people might recognize me, but socially, my life has taken a hit.” This was different to his life in school and college, when he used to spend a lot of time with his friends.

Talking about his current life, Vedang added, “Between work, travel, and sleep, there’s literally no time left for anything, especially socializing. So, yeah, it’s definitely harder now.”

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor graced the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant together in July 2024. Many inside pictures and videos showed them in the company of Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

On July 28, Khushi was seen departing from the Mumbai airport, where the cameras of the paparazzi caught a glimpse of her phone wallpaper. It featured a stunning picture of Khushi, Vedang, Janhvi, and Shikhar taken at the sangeet ceremony.

