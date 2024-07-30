Will rumored lovebirds Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina collaborate again after The Archies? Jigra actor spills the beans

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina made their Bollywood debut last year with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Ever since then, the rumors of the two dating each other have also been rife. However, both the actors have remained tight-lipped on the speculations. Meanwhile, in a recent conversation, the Jigra actor revealed his plans to collaborate with rumored girlfriend Khushi again.

Khushi Kapoor on walking the ramp with Vedang Raina

Internet is abuzz with pictures and videos from India Couture Week 2024 where lovebirds Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina turned showstoppers for renowned designer Gaurav Gupta. Talking about her experience on the debut fashion show, Khushi said when one is comfortable with a person, it makes things less difficult and one doesn’t feel nervous as you’re "in the comfort of the other person. So definitely," while speaking to PTI.

Vedang Raina on working with Khushi Kapoor after The Archies

In addition to this, Vedang was further queried about their plans of working together after The Archies. To this, he was quick to say, "Yes, most definitely!” “I think we have known each other for a while now and there is a lot of comfort with us, comfort on set, comfort in our companionship. We would love to do a film for sure,” he further added.

Advertisement

Notably, Gaurav Gupta, who had presented his collection earlier at the Paris Haute Couture Week had, hailed Khushi and Vedang as "an adorable couple". According to him, one can feel love with them. Calling him "adorable" he went on to label them as the "future faces of India."

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vedang will next share the screen space with Alia Bhatt for the highly-awaited Vasan Bala’s Jigra. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions, the film is poised to hit theaters later this year on October 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, Khushi will be next seen headlining a romantic comedy alongside Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The film is titled, Naadaniyaan and will mark the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam. Also backed by Karan Johar, this one will be a direct-to-OTT release.

Interestingly, Ibrahim and Shauna share an interesting bond with Karan Johar as both of them have assisted the filmmaker on his last film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sunny Kaushal gives UNMISSABLE response after fan named Sharvari asks if he is single; Taapsee Pannu says ‘he doesn’t like to...’