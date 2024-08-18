Vedaa Reunion: John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal drops PICS with him and director Nikkhil Advani; ‘Good people vibes’

John Abraham’s film Vedaa was released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. The action drama, directed by Nikkhil Advani, also stars Sharvari Wagh in the lead role. The team of the movie recently reunited for a party. John’s wife, Priya Runchal, has now posted inside pictures from the happy occasion, saying that she felt ‘good people vibes.’

Today, August 18, 2024, John Abraham’s wife, Priya Runchal, took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the Vedaa reunion last night. In the first photo, John and Priya were seen sitting with director Nikkhil Advani and other crew members. Another picture showed the couple sporting huge smiles. Priya and John happily posed for more photos at the party venue.

For the occasion, John was dressed in a black shirt and denim jeans, while his wife looked stunning in a white top and skirt. In the caption, Priya wrote, “good people vibes (firecracker emoji).”

Have a look at her post!

John and Priya were showered with love in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Both are looking beautiful,” while another wrote, “Beautiful photos and everyone looks so happy and having a great time! Love your outfit!”

A comment read, “Long live @thejohnabraham and @priyarunchal god bless u all time ,and movie #vedaa rocks with one of my favorite director who made #kal ho naa ho yes that's @nikkhiladvani.” Others conveyed their admiration with red heart emojis.

The cast of Vedaa includes John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, and Tamannaah Bhatia. The action thriller clashed at the box office with two other movies on Independence Day, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2, as well as Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein. Bollywood celebrities who watched Vedaa lauded the cast and crew on social media.

Katrina Kaif, who has worked with John in New York, wrote, “Gripping, moving, powerful …. @nikkhiladvani just executed brilliantly @thejohnabraham commands the screen in every frame.”

She also praised Sunny Kaushal’s rumored girlfriend Sharvari’s performance, saying, “@sharvari you are just a revelation, blown away, such raw honesty, brilliant. Congratulations to the entire cast and team!”

