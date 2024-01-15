Vedang Raina to play Alia Bhatt’s sibling in Vasan Bala’s Jigra? The Archies actor REACTS

Vedang Raina recently made an impressive acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s teen musical film The Archies. He was seen as Reginald ‘Reggie’ Mantle in the film which also starred Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Dot. It was in July last year that Pinkvilla exclusively reported Vedang Raina has joined Alia Bhatt in Vasan Bala’s film Jigra. While his role isn’t known, he and Alia are rumored to play siblings in the film. Vedang was recently asked whether he is playing Alia’s brother in Jigra. Find out what he said!

Vedang Raina says it would be an ‘interesting opportunity’ to play a sibling to Alia Bhatt

In a conversation with Indian Express, Vedang Raina was asked about Jigra being his next film after The Archies. Vedang replied, “Everyone keeps asking me the same question. I don’t know what this is about. I'm not very sure." When asked about the rumors of him playing Alia Bhatt’s sibling in Jigra, he said, “That's so interesting. Sounds very exciting to be a part of a project like that. But there's always going to be rumors floating around."

Further, Vedang was asked how exciting and fun it would be to play a sibling to Alia Bhatt if that ever happened. In response, he said, “Sounds like a very interesting opportunity." When asked what kind of a sibling he would be, The Archies actor kept his reply vague, and said, “Depends on the role, depends on the project, and what the script demands. Depends on what kind of film it is."

Vedang Raina reveals which actors he wants to work with next

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Vedang Raina was asked to name 3 actors he wants to work with next. He replied, “There are so many actors I want to work with. I am a huge fan of Ranbir Kapoor, fan of Ranveer Singh, and fan of Alia Bhatt.” He was also asked to name a director he wanted to work with, and he replied, “There are so many. Bhansali (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) I love him.”

About Jigra

Alia Bhatt announced her next project Jigra, in September last year. Interestingly, the actress will not only be acting but will also be co-producing the film along with Karan Johar. Jigra is helmed by Vasan Bala.

Announcing the movie, Alia wrote, "Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward JIGRA - in cinemas on 27th September 2024”.

Meanwhile, last year, Pinkvilla reported that Alia will be joined by Vedang Raina in the film. A source close to the development informed us, "Vedang will be making his acting debut in the digital world with the Zoya Akhtar-directed The Archies alongside Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. The Vasan Bala film will mark his first foray into the world of theatrical business. Karan and Vasan were impressed with his performance in the rushes of The Archies and believe that he fits the bill."

