EXCLUSIVE: The Archies star Vedang Raina reveals his first celebrity crush; opens up on idea of ideal date

Vedang Raina is currently basking in the significant recognition he received after his debut film, The Archies. His portrayal of Reggie Mantle in the movie was warmly appreciated. The budding star is gaining a lot of attention on social media, and some of his statements in interviews are also becoming headline-worthy. Recently, Vedang Raina engaged in an open and candid conversation with us, sharing his thoughts and responding to a set of 50 questions.

Vedang Raina reveals his first celebrity crush and many more

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vedang Raina answered several questions. From his first ever celebrity crush to an ideal date according to him, the young actor revealed many undisclosed facts about himself.

The Archies actor was asked about his first celebrity crush, to which he revealed saying, “First celebrity crush…probably Katrina Kaif or Priyanka Chopra.”

When asked about his idea of an ideal date, Vedang responded by saying, “Idea of an ideal date, relax! I’d prefer at home, chilling at home, watching a movie, something more intimate and relaxed.” When further asked about a similarity between him and his on-screen character in the film The Archies’ Reggie, Vedang shared that he believes he also looks out for the people around him and is there for them when needed. He said, “Similarity, that I also think that I care for people around me and I would stand up for them.”

He was also asked if he could be a part of any Zoya Akhtar movie apart from The Archies, then which one would it be. Vedang's answer was it will be the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer film “Gully Boy.”

Watch the full interview here:

About The Archies

The Archies narrates the escapades of well-known fictional teenagers like Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, and Reggie Mantle during the 1960s. They grapple with love and friendship while uniting to protect their town, Riverdale, from developers set on demolishing a cherished park.

The Indian live-action musical film features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda in key roles. Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti produced the movie under the banner of their production company Tiger Baby, in collaboration with Graphic India and Archie Comics. It premiered on Netflix on December 7, last year.

