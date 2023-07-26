EXCLUSIVE: Vedang Raina joins Alia Bhatt in Vasan Bala’s next; Filming begins in September

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Karan Johar has signed Vasan Bala to direct an action film for Dharma Productions. Soon after, we reported that Vasan and Karan have roped in Alia Bhatt to play the lead in this action-packed thriller. It marks the 12th collaboration of Alia with Dharma after Student of The Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, 2 States, Kapoor and Sons, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Shaandaar, Dear Zindagi, Kalank, Raazi, Brahmastra and the soon to be released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

After The Archies, Vedang Rani to feature with Alia Bhatt in Vasan Bala's next

And now, we have exclusively learnt that Alia will be joined by Vedang Raina in this yet untitled actioner. “Vedang will be making his acting debut in the digital world with the Zoya Akhtar-directed The Archies alongside Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. The Vasan Bala film will mark his first foray into the world of theatrical business. Karan and Vasan were impressed with his performance in the rushes of The Archies and believe that he fits the bill,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film is currently in prep mode and will go on floors in the month of September. “In August, Alia Bhatt and Vedang will have multiple script reading sessions to break the ice. In fact, there will also be action workshops as the premise of Vasan Bala’s film has ample of action. The core plot is centered around a prison break,” the source added. The film would be a theatrical release in the second half of 2024, joining the long list of films that Karan Johar has to offer in the coming 12 months.

Karna Johar and Alia Bhatt gear up for back to back films

For those unaware, Karan has 7 films up for release in the next 12 months – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Yodha, KC Shankaran Biopic, Mr and Mrs. Mahi, Ae Watan Mere Watan, and Sarzameen. The Vasan Bala directorial will be his 8th release in the coming 12 months.

Talking of Alia, the actress has her calendar blocked with multiple big-ticket entertainers. On completing the Vasan Bala film, Alia will move on to Baiju Bawra with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, followed by the female-led YRF Spy Universe Film. She is also in talks to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, though the dates are being worked up at the moment for the same. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

