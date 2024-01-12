Vicky Kaushal 'runs on four hours of sleep' while Hrithik Roshan makes it a top priority; trainer REVEALS more

Kris Gethin, a celebrity trainer known for collaborating with Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal, discussed their distinct work approaches. He mentioned that Vicky is exceptionally accommodating and can manage with minimal sleep, while Hrithik prioritizes recovery and doesn't compromise on it due to his unique physique.

Gethin, in an interview, emphasized his enduring partnership with Hrithik, highlighting that he chooses to work with individuals he can connect with on a personal level.

During a recent interaction with India Today, Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal's trainer Kris Gethin was asked whether he has observed any notable distinctions among the actors he collaborates with and he mentioned that when it comes to Vicky and Hrithik, Vicky doesn't get much sleep due to his long working hours. He had a similar experience with John Abraham, noting that these individuals are exceptionally accommodating.

He added, “Vicky is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met, and I don’t think he likes to say no to too many people, so if the directors want him shooting till silly o’clock, he does that. Sometimes, he’ll be running on four hours of sleep. But you would never know. He doesn’t come across as tired, he doesn’t moan, he doesn’t whinge, and on the set, he’s so energetic. But that wouldn’t happen with Hrithik.”

He then mentioned that Hrithik Roshan has been prone to injuries since childhood. Insufficient sleep would result in inflammation in his body, leading to frequent injuries. So, taking care of his health is a top priority for him, and these differences are quite noticeable.

He added, “I could probably get Hrithik training six days a week even though he’s 50 this year. His body will just adapt, because he’s focusing on his recovery and sleep. With Vicky, even though he’s a lot younger, the maximum would be five days a week; probably four. Because he just doesn’t sleep as much. But it bothers me more than it bothers him.”

Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Hrithik's latest appearance was in the action crime movie Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan, receiving mixed reviews and not performing well at the box office. Besides working on Fighter, he is also involved in Ayan Mukerji's War 2, part of the YRF spy universe.

Recently, Vicky played a supporting role in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama film Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani. The movie received both critical acclaim and performed well at the box office. Before this, he gained praise for portraying India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, in the Meghna Gulzar-directed film Sam Bahadur, co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Released on December 1st, the film received positive reviews, particularly for Vicky's performance. Furthermore, apart from Chaava, he has another exciting project in the pipeline called Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, where he will share the screen with the talented Triptii Dimri.

About the Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter

Siddharth Anand's upcoming movie Fighter features a stellar cast led by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The ensemble also includes Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. Deepika takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, nicknamed Minni, while Hrithik portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Anil Kapoor plays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, affectionately called Rocky, and Karan Singh Grover embodies Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, or Taj. The film is set to hit the theaters on January 25, this year.

