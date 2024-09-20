Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: When Mallika Sherawat thought she was being offered dance number in Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri led film

Following the huge success of his supernatural horror comedy Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao is preparing for the release of his film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, described as '97% parivarik' and '3% maha parivarik'. He stars alongside Triptii Dimri in the upcoming film. Director Raaj Shaandilyaa recently shared insights about casting Mallika Sherawat, revealing that she had a misunderstanding regarding her role—she believed she was being offered a dance number in the film.

Recently, director Raaj Shaandilyaa disclosed that Mallika Sherawat misunderstood her role when she was approached for Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. He mentioned that when he called her, she assumed he was inviting her to perform a dance number. He said, "Jab maine unko phone kiya, toh unko laga main dance karane ke liye bula raha hoon. Unhone pucha, 'Kya hai? Kaunsa gaana hai?' Main bola, 'Gaana nahi hai, ek role hai.'" (When I called her, she thought I was inviting her to perform a dance. She asked, 'What is it? Which song is it?' I told her, 'It's not a song; it's a role’).

Reflecting on the choice to cast Mallika Sherawat, director Raaj noted that it was effortless to get her on board, as she was eager for a new and exciting role. He mentioned that there was no need for persuasion, as she enthusiastically responded, "Okay, great character, let's do it!" He added that she was simply looking for something interesting that would ignite her passion.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Raaj Shaandilyaa clarified details about Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, describing it as '97% family-friendly' and '3% over-the-top'. He explained that the film is set in 1997, with about 2.5-3% featuring the lead characters in a song during their wedding.

Earlier, Rajkummar shared a video featuring him and his co-star Triptii playing 'Woh Wala Game' for the first time. In the amusing clip, Rajkummar is seen seated and distracted by his phone when Triptii enters and challenges him to an arm wrestling match. He places some cash on the table, appearing to bet on the outcome. However, just as he prepares for the contest, Triptii snatches up all the money and walks away, leaving him stunned.

Mallika Sherawat's return to the big screen has sparked excitement and intrigue among audiences. Meanwhile, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, featuring Vijay Raaz and Tiku Talsania, is set to release on October 11 this year. The film is produced by Wakaoo Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Kathavachak Films.

